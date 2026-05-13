GOP Rep. Mike Lawler blasts ‘disgusting’ antisemitic and homophobic comments from Sen. Rand Paul’s son

By Camila DeChalus, Aileen Graef, Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler told reporters Wednesday that a Senate colleague’s son verbally accosted him the night before, making antisemitic and homophobic remarks.

Lawler gave his account to reporters of how events unfolded, saying that William Paul, the son of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, approached him at a Capitol Hill bar and restaurant, introduced himself and told the congressman that if GOP Rep. Thomas Massie loses his upcoming primary race, it’s going to be because “of my people.”

Lawler said he responded by asking if Paul thought he was Jewish, to which Paul, who is 33, said “yes.” Lawler corrected him and said he is Irish-Italian Catholic.

“He goes, ‘Oh, oh, I’m sorry to accuse you of that,’ which is just a remarkable statement in and of itself,” Lawler recounted to reporters.

NOTUS first reported the exchange between William Paul and Lawler.

Lawler said William Paul then launched into a 10-minute diatribe in which he talked about Israel and Jews, which he said featured comments that played into antisemitic tropes.

“And at one point, you know, said that he hates Jews and hates gays and doesn’t care if they die. And I think that’s f**king disgusting,” the congressman said.

Lawler told reporters that he believes William Paul was intoxicated but said it’s no excuse for his behavior.

“That’s not an excuse for that type of hatred and vitriol. It’s my fourth year in Washington, that was arguably the most shocking thing I’ve witnessed,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Since the incident, an X account with the name William H. Paul posted, “Last night, I had too much to drink and said some things that don’t represent who I really am. I’m sorry and today I am seeking help for my drinking problem.”

CNN has attempted to reach out to William Paul for further comment.

Lawler said he has not spoken to Rand Paul or Massie since the incident. He also stated that they have not reached out to him.

“I’ll leave it to Senator Paul, how he wants to respond to it. I just think it’s extremely unfortunate,” Lawler said.

Rand Paul refused to answer reporters’ questions about the incident Wednesday, saying “I don’t have anything for you” when asked for his reaction.

Lawler has previously introduced measures to combat antisemitism on college campuses.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Trinity Kinslow contributed to this report.