CNN will host a California gubernatorial primary debate on May 5

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — CNN will host a California gubernatorial primary debate next month, a potential inflection point in a crowded campaign that Democrats are concerned could provide an opening for Republicans.

The two-hour debate will be held May 5 at 6 p.m. Pacific time (9 p.m. Eastern time), just under a month before the June 2 primary. CNN anchors Elex Michaelson and Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event, which will take place in the Los Angeles area.

To qualify for the debate, eligible candidates must have received at least 3% support among likely primary voters in two California gubernatorial polls or an average of 3% support in two California gubernatorial polls conducted by polling organizations whose methodology meets CNN’s standards for reporting.

The public release of polls that meet CNN’s editorial standards to determine eligibility in this debate must be released between February 1 and April 27. In addition, qualifying candidates must have raised, contributed, or loaned at least $1 million for this specific gubernatorial campaign.

Six Democrats and two Republicans have met these thresholds so far. The two Republicans are Riverside County sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton. The Democrats are Xavier Becerra, former secretary of health and human services; Matt Mahan, mayor of San José; former Rep. Katie Porter; former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, US Rep. Eric Swalwell; and former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

The eligibility window to receive an invitation to the debate will close on April 27.

The long list of names contending for California governor is a source of growing anxiety among state Democrats. The state’s nonpartisan primaries means that the top two candidates by vote share advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

It’s possible that the many Democrats could split the liberal vote enough for Bianco and Hilton to make the general election ballot. That would pave the way for a Donald Trump-aligned governor in a state that voted against Trump by more than 20 percentage points in 2024. It could also hurt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s prospects as he positions himself for a 2028 presidential run.

Trump on Monday endorsed Hilton in the governor’s race, a move that could further impact the election’s outcome.

The-CNN-Wire

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