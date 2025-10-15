California governor candidate Katie Porter says she could have ‘handled things better’ in reaction to viral videos

By Emily Condon, CNN

(CNN) — California governor candidate Katie Porter responded to two viral videos of her abruptly ending an interview with a journalist and another of her cursing at a staffer, saying that she takes responsibility and has apologized to the staffer.

“When I look at those videos, I want people to know that I understand that I could have handled things better,” Porter said in an interview with KTLA’s “Inside California Politics,” posted on Tuesday night.

“I think I’m known as someone who’s able to handle tough questions, who’s willing to answer questions, and I want people to know that I really value the incredible work that my staff can do,” she said. “I think … people who know me know I can be tough, but I need to do a better job expressing appreciation for the amazing work that my team does.”

Porter, who served as a Democratic congresswoman from California from 2019 to 2025, avoided repeated questions as to whether another video of her could surface.

While she held herself accountable, Porter said that groups who support her do so because they’re looking for a tough candidate who will fight for the state.

“I could have done better, but I’m in this race to make sure that we have a governor who’s not going to sit back, who’s not going to sit quietly, because we are in a moment where we have to tackle our affordability crisis, and we have to withstand the harms that Trump is throwing at California,” Porter said.

