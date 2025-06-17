Are changes at the Social Security Administration concerning you? Share your story with us

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — There are a lot of changes underway at the Social Security Administration. The agency is under new leadership, the staff is being downsized and new policies are being implemented.

Are you seeing any changes in customer service? Are you worried about your benefits? Tell us about it. You could be included in an upcoming story, though we will not publish your name or information without contacting you first.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.