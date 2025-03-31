Bodies of three out of four US soldiers whose vehicle was submerged in Lithuania are recovered

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The bodies of three of the four US soldiers who were reported missing after their vehicle was submerged in a bog in Lithuania last week have been recovered, the Army announced on Monday. The vehicle has also been recovered.

“The Soldiers we have lost in this tragedy were not just Soldiers – they were a part of our family. Our hearts are heavy with a sorrow that echoes across the whole Marne Division, both forward and at home,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a statement.

“We stand in grief with the families and loved ones of these extraordinary ‘Dogface Soldiers’ during this unimaginable time. But the search isn’t finished until everyone is home. Words cannot express our gratitude to those still working around the clock during these extensive search and recovery efforts and your unwavering commitment not to rest until all are found.”

Search and recovery operations continue to find the fourth soldier, the statement said.

The four soldiers were assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia. Their identities are being until their families are notified.

The soldiers and vehicle, an M88 Hercules, have been missing since the early morning of March 25 when they were conducting a maintenance training mission, recovering another US vehicle in a Lithuania training area. The M88 was found the morning of March 26; US and partner military forces have been working around the clock since to pull the nearly 70-ton vehicle out of the bog.

The recovery effort involved “tremendous resources from Lithuania,” as well as “hundreds of service members from the US Army, US Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces and the Polish Armed Forces—along with other elements from the Lithuanian government and civilian agencies.”

