Hunter Biden’s lawyers tell judge the special counsel will turn tax trial into ‘character assassination’

(CNN) — Hunter Biden’s lawyers accused federal prosecutors Wednesday of trying to turn his upcoming tax evasion trial into a public “character assassination.”

At a hearing in Los Angeles, lawyers for President Joe Biden’s son blasted special counsel David Weiss and his team, who successfully prosecuted Hunter Biden on gun crimes earlier this summer and are angling for another win at his tax trial next month.

“They want to slime him,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer Mark Geragos said, arguing that Weiss was attempting to put on an “independent counsel-style salacious prosecution” and is “making him look bad” by cherry-picking the facts to push the jury toward a conviction.

“It’s actually a form of character assassination,” Geragos said.

The clash came as District Judge Mark Scarsi handed down rulings on key evidentiary questions, largely siding with prosecutors and making it tougher for Biden’s defense. He has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, which include three tax felonies.

From the bench, Scarsi ruled that Biden’s team can’t tell jurors that that the president’s son belatedly paid his entire $2 million tax bill. The judge also excluded an expert witness that the defense hoped would explain how addiction impaired Biden’s decision-making.

Geragos called the addiction angle “the centerpiece of the defense,” saying they hoped to explain how the childhood car accident that killed his mother, and his brother’s subsequent death from brain cancer fueled his descent into alcoholism and drug abuse.

The defense is aiming to demonstrate to the jury that “there is a relationship between the throes of the addiction and the tax non-compliance as alleged,” Geragos said.

But prosecutors countered that the origins of Biden’s addiction were irrelevant.

“No matter how many drugs you can take, you don’t suddenly forget that when you make $11 million, you have to pay taxes,” special counsel prosecutor Leo Wise said.

Prosecutors have accused Biden of engaging in a yearslong scheme to evade paying $1.4 million in taxes, while spending lavishly on strippers, luxury cars and fancy hotels.

Wise argued Wednesday that the jury needs to see these salacious details to prove that Biden fraudulently claimed those were business expenses – to reduce his tax bill. For example, Wise said a witness will testify that she met Biden at a strip club and was later paid $1,400 for “artwork” even though she didn’t sell him any art.

“You can spend $30,000 on a pornography website if you want – it’s not illegal,” Wise said about Biden’s alleged spending, “But you can’t claim it as a business expense.”

Geragos added, “They are painting a portrait for the jury of somebody who just plopped down in West Hollywood and decided to do cocaine … and not pay his taxes, as if he didn’t have a care in the world… it’s actually a form of character assassination.”

