Emhoff uses convention speech to show personal side of Harris: ‘Her empathy is her strength’

(CNN) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff used his speech Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention to paint a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris’ personal side.

“She stands up to bullies, just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well but hates when they’re treated unfairly. She believes this work requires a basic curiosity and just how people are doing,” Emhoff told the Chicago audience. “Her empathy is her strength.”

Emhoff, who married Harris 10 years ago, noted that their anniversary will fall on Thursday, the same day that the vice president will deliver her formal remarks accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

The second gentleman also spoke about his own work in public service, including how he has taken up the case of combating antisemitism.

“Kamala has fought against antisemitism and all forms of hate her whole career. She’s the one who encouraged me, as second gentleman, to take up that fight, which is so personal to me,” Emhoff said.

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, also spoke about his faith, noting that “over the past decade, Kamala has connected me more deeply to my faith, even though it’s not the same as hers.”

In the VIP suite Tuesday night for the second gentleman’s speech were his parents, Barbara and Michael Emhoff, to whom the second gentleman shouted out during his remarks. At one point, he joked that his “mother is the only person in the whole world who thinks Kamala is the lucky one for marrying me.”

The second gentleman also thanked his former wife, Kerstin Emhoff, who was in the VIP box in the United Center along with other members of the Emhoff and Harris families, and the vice president for their roles in creating a very modern blended family. He noted that his daughter ,Ella, who was seated next to Emhoff’s parents in the suite, calls them a “three-headed parenting machine.”

Red “Doug” signs were passed out to convention attendees before Emhoff’s speech began, several of which could be seen in the VIP box with the second gentleman’s family members.

