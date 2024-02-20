US vetoes UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza after proposing a temporary halt in fighting

By Rob Picheta, Alex Marquardt and Richard Roth, CNN

(CNN) — The United States has vetoed a resolution at the United Nations calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an anticipated move that comes amid growing international clamor for Israel to pause its offensive against Hamas.

The US had already signaled its intention to veto the Algerian resolution, but has grown increasingly critical of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and on Monday proposed its own Security Council draft resolution calling for a “temporary ceasefire” in the conflict.

Attention will now turn to the progress of the American draft resolution, which falls short of the wishes of most other Security Coun﻿cil members but nonetheless highlights a hardening in the White House’s stance on the conflict.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council the Algeria-proposed resolution would negatively impact sensitive negotiations ongoing in the region.

“Proceeding with a vote today was wishful and irresponsible, and so while we cannot support a resolution that would put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy, we look forward to engaging on a text that we believe will address so many of the concerns we all share,” she said after the vote.

Algeria’s resolution, while doomed to ultimately fail, served to highlight the increasingly widespread global concern about the tenor of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)’s ground and bombing campaign in Gaza.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.