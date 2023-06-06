Denver voters have chance to make history in city’s runoff election

By Shania Shelton

(CNN) — Denver voters will choose their next mayor Tuesday in a runoff contest that could see Colorado’s largest city elect its first female chief executive.

Kelly Brough, a former CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, faces former state Sen. Mike Johnston in the race to succeed term-limited Democratic incumbent Michael Hancock. Both candidates advanced to the runoff after finishing in the top two in the crowded first round in April, Johnston with 24% to 20% for Brough. While the race is officially nonpartisan, both candidates identify as Democrats.

Brough, who would be Denver’s first female mayor if elected, is no stranger to making history. She was the first female head of Denver’s human resource department and the first woman to lead the local Chamber of Commerce. She previously worked as chief of staff to Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper, now the state’s junior US senator.

She’s earned endorsements from the Denver police union and the Denver Metro Association of Realtors as well as from former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, the city’s first Black mayor, and former Democratic Gov. Bill Ritter, who served more than a decade as Denver district attorney.

Johnston was appointed to the Colorado State Senate in 2009 and served through 2017 when he was term-limited. He worked as a teacher and principal for over a decade before his time in the Colorado legislature and was an adviser on education issues during Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Johnston has made two other bids for office in recent years. He ran for governor in 2018, losing in the Democratic primary to Jared Polis, who is now serving his second gubernatorial term. Johnston also briefly ran for US Senate during the 2020 cycle but withdrew shortly after Hickenlooper entered the race.

His mayoral campaign is backed by Federico Peña, the first Hispanic mayor of Denver, US Rep. Brittany Pettersen and several of the losing candidates from the April first round, including progressives Lisa Calderon, who finished in third place, and state Rep. Leslie Herod, who finished fifth.

Both Johnston and Brough have benefited from outside spending, Johnston more so, according to the most recent data from the Office of the Denver Clerk and Recorder.

Wealthy donors, including LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former DaVita CEO Kent Thiry, have poured money into a pro-Johnston super PAC, Advancing Denver. In Brough’s corner is A Better Denver, a super PAC whose donors include the National Association of Realtors.

A Better Denver ad accused Johnston of lying about building Colorado’s Covid-19 testing program and his role in the passage of gun control bills.

Johnston’s campaign said the ad “intentionally misleads voters with untrue statements and ‘supporting evidence’ that is taken out of context.” He also made a cease-and-desist demand for TV stations to stop airing the ad.

Both candidates focused their campaign on homelessness and vowed to make solving the crisis a top priority.

Brough has pledged to eliminate unsanctioned encampments in her first year of office. Johnston notes in an ad that he’s running for mayor because of “a moral obligation to house everyone in Denver.” He said “that means building new housing right now with the mental health, addiction and job training services that people need to rebuild their lives and get back on their feet.

