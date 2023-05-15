Skip to Content
Supreme Court agrees to take up South Carolina racial gerrymandering case

<i>Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters</i><br/>The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the South Carolina racial gerrymandering case.
The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the South Carolina racial gerrymandering case.

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court agreed to consider a lower court decision that struck down a congressional district in South Carolina as an illegal racial gerrymander.

The state argued that the Republican-led legislature took political issues under consideration when drawing the map and that the use of race did not predominate in its decision-making process.

But lawyers for the NAACP told the justices that after an eight-day trial, the lower court “unanimously found that race was the predominate motivating factor” in the General Assembly’s drawing of the district at issue, charging that the state moved 62% of the majority-Black Charleston County to another district.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

