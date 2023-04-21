Ex-Manhattan prosecutor set to testify before GOP-led House Judiciary Committee in May

By Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Annie Grayer, CNN

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee have settled a court dispute where the prosecutor’s office tried to block congressional testimony from former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, according to a new court filing Friday night.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz earlier this month as part of his effort to investigate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Pomerantz investigated Trump and his business empire before he resigned from the DA’s office last year, and Republicans argue that his public comments suggest that the charges brought against Trump are politically motivated. In his resignation letter, Pomerantz said Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations” related to his annual financial statements.

Pomerantz is set to testify on May 12 before the panel, and a lawyer from the district attorney’s office will be able to sit in on the deposition, the two sides acknowledged in statements.

“Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Chairman Jim Jordan, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Bragg said in a statement, “Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests. We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe. We are gratified that the Second Circuit’s ruling provided us with the opportunity to successfully resolve this dispute.”

A federal judge denied Bragg’s request earlier this week for a temporary restraining order that would block the committee’s subpoena. Pomerantz previously wrote a book critical of Bragg, and the judge ruled that the district attorney waived the right to privilege over any information in Pomerantz’s book because Bragg’s office didn’t take any legal action before or after the publication.

This story has been updated with additional details.

