Convicted member of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison

Convicted member of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison
Barry Croft Jr. was part of a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Wednesday.

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to nearly 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Barry Croft Jr. was part of a plan to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020 and practiced detonating explosives in preparation, prosecutors have said.

Croft, who was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison, the longest sentence of the people convicted, is the last of the defendants in federal court to be sentenced in connection to the plot.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Croft to life in prison.

A jury convicted Croft and Adam Fox in August of counts of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction.

On Tuesday, Judge Robert Jonker sentenced Fox, considered to be a leader of the plot with Croft, to 16 years in prison.

Croft was also convicted of one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

This story has been updated with additional information.

