READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president
By CNN
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump’s taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program.
Read the report here:
Read a supplemental report from the Joint Committee here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.