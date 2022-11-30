GOP Sen. Mike Braun files to run for Indiana governor in 2024, setting up open Senate race

By David Wright and Alex Rogers, CNN

Republican Sen. Mike Braun filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for governor of Indiana in 2024, setting up an open race for the seat.

Braun, who previously served in the Indiana House, was first elected to the US Senate in 2018 after prevailing in a crowded Republican primary that featured former US Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer. He then unseated Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the general election.

Notably, Braun was among a few GOP senators who backed National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott‘s unsuccessful attempt to oust GOP leader Mitch McConnell earlier this month.

Politico, which first reported the news of Braun’s filing, interviewed Braun in September ahead of the midterms, during which he hinted at his plans to run for governor. “I’ll make a formal announcement somewhere probably late November, early December,” the senator said at the time.

CNN has reached out to Braun’s office for comment.

