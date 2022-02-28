Biden to announce plan to lower costs for American families during State of the Union address
By Maegan Vazquez, Donald Judd and Kevin Liptak, CNN
When President Joe Biden discusses the state of the US economy during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, he will focus on a new plan to lower costs for American families and his administration’s efforts in the labor market’s recovery, senior administration officials told reporters on a call previewing the remarks.
