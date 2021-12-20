Florida Democrat on January 6 committee announces she won’t run for reelection

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat and a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol riot, announced Monday she would not run for reelection.

“I’ve decided not to seek another term in Congress. Serving Central Florida has been the honor of my life, but it’s also been incredibly challenging for my family and me,” Murphy said in a tweet, which also featured a video announcement of her plans.

Murphy, a moderate Democrat who has represented her district for five years, has been a leading voice in shaping the centrist wing of the Democratic Party. She was one of six Democrats to unseat a Republican incumbent in 2016, and currently serves as co-chairwoman of the moderate caucus, Blue Dog Coalition. Murphy was the first Vietnamese-American woman to serve in Congress and also currently serves in House leadership as a chief deputy whip.

When announcing her retirement, Murphy, a mother of two young children, conceded, “This was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision.”

Murphy’s decision to not seek reelection comes as many Democrats have announced retirements amid districts being redrawn and a growing consensus that the upcoming midterms are going to be a tough fight for the party. The Republican-led Florida legislature has taken a particular interest in redrawing Murphy’s district, all but ensuring it will be difficult for Democrats to hold. Murphy is the 21st Democrat, and 32nd House member overall, to announce they’ll be leaving at the end of the term, including 11 members who are running for Senate or governor.

The announcement of the Florida Democrat’s retirement also serves as a glaring reminder that the committee investigating the January 6 riot must finish their work before the midterms. Murphy joins Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois in becoming the second member of the nine-person panel to announce they will not be seeking reelection.

In May, Murphy ruled out a bid for US Senate to challenge Republican incumbent Marco Rubio for his seat, partly because she acknowledged how difficult it has been for Democrats to win statewide in the state. Florida Republicans have dominated statewide races for more than a decade. The last time a Democrat won a Senate seat in Florida was in 2012.

“We’ve had too many close losses in Florida, and so I wanted to use my experience from winning tough races to help the party prepare itself,” Murphy said in May.

Despite news of her retirement, Murphy left the door open on running for future office.

“I know now, I’m not done with public service” Murphy said Monday.

Prior to serving in Congress, Murphy served as a national security specialist in the office of the US Secretary of Defense.

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.

