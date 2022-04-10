Fire in Pueblo forcing evacuations, fire department asking people to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wild land fire is burning east of Pueblo Boulevard and north of the Arkansas River. Pueblo Fire confirms it started just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

It's forcing evacuations of a nearby animal shelter called Paws for Life, as well as a nearby water treatment plant. Homes in the area are on pre-evacuation notice, but Pueblo Fire said they have strong structure protection plans in place.

High above a wildland fire just north of the Arkansas River along Pueblo blvd. Lots of brush and vegetation in this area. Fire crews tell they are actively working on structure protection. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/foCAUP731X — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) April 10, 2022

Fire crews said there is a lot of vegetation in the area, and with current wind speeds, they're concerned about the fire spreading. Multiple agencies are on scene to help with the effort.

Pueblo Fire is asking the community to avoid the area and not gather along Pueblo Boulevard as they work to knock down the flames.

More video from the other side. Fire fighters protecting a half dozen structures here. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/pElwhcNNyn — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) April 10, 2022

KRDO has a crew on scene. This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.