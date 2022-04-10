Skip to Content
Wildfires
Fire in Pueblo forcing evacuations, fire department asking people to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wild land fire is burning east of Pueblo Boulevard and north of the Arkansas River. Pueblo Fire confirms it started just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

It's forcing evacuations of a nearby animal shelter called Paws for Life, as well as a nearby water treatment plant. Homes in the area are on pre-evacuation notice, but Pueblo Fire said they have strong structure protection plans in place.

Fire crews said there is a lot of vegetation in the area, and with current wind speeds, they're concerned about the fire spreading. Multiple agencies are on scene to help with the effort.

Pueblo Fire is asking the community to avoid the area and not gather along Pueblo Boulevard as they work to knock down the flames.

KRDO has a crew on scene. This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.

