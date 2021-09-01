Masks required at Pueblo County libraries

VOSOTs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Pueblo City-County Library District locations began requiring patrons and staff to wear masks at all times inside library buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

This went into effect Wednesday, September 1. Library officials say the measure will keep the environment safe from the spread of COVID-19 amid a concerning spike in Delta variant cases.

"It is important for us to put into place, for now, a masking requirement for everyone entering local libraries given the current mounting increase of COVID-19 transmission locally. This aligns local libraries with the recent health order regarding schools and daycares, and it is consistent with the actions of other local public institutions to help address this problem,” said Jon Walker, executive director of PCCLD.

For those who are unable to wear a mask, the PCCLD is providing curbside pickup materials, including tablet and internet hotspots, curbside printing, and online reference assistance.

A variety of digital material is available for download through the library's website.

All locations have disposable face masks, as well as hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. At this time, there are no limits in place for browsing and computer use.