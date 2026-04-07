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Traffic

Northbound I-25 blocked at Fontanero due to crash

KRDO
By
Published 7:42 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say northbound I-25 has been closed at Fontanero Street due to a crash in the area.

CSPD says the crash has traffic backed up to at least Tejon Street.

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This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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