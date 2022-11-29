Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a portion of southbound I-25 was closed in Monument due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the two left lanes are blocked between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at mile point 161.

According to a traffic camera in the area, the crash involved a semi-truck.

CDOT I-25 MP 160.-8 NB camera, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 29

As of 10:35 a.m., the lanes were still closed. The crash has backed up traffic significantly in the area.