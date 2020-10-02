Looking Ahead: I-25 lane closures north of Monument

Traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There will be extended lane closures this weekend on I-25 between Greenland Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road.

The lane closure will happen in the northbound lanes as crews work to remove asphalt pavement and replace pipes.

The 1.5 mile single lane closure will happen during the following times:

From 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

From 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

During busy commute times, you can expect delays. If you want to avoid the closure - you can take Highway 83 as an alternate route.

For a look at a live traffic map click here.

For more on the I-25 Gap construction project click here.