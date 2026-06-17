Skip to Content
Top Stories

Repaving of Southmoor Drive in Fountain nearly complete; six-year closure to end soon

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:54 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The ongoing saga of Southmoor Drive should be over soon, as crews in the past week have completed most of the repaving work needed there.

A half-mile of the street overlooking Fountain Creek -- from the American Legion on the south end to Paladin Place on the north end -- has been closed to traffic since the spring of 2020 because of severe erosion concerns.

Remaining work includes striping (applying new lane markings) and installing a guardrail on the creek street at its nearest point to the creek, and a city spokesman said that the street should officially reopen before the 4th of July holiday.

Earlier this year, the Fountain City Council allocated $450,000 for the project, after $7.5 million in erosion mitigation in the creek was performed by the Fountain Creek Watershed District.

The city saved money on asphalt costs by using a process that recycled the old pavement with new asphalt on-site.

"It means that our voices have been heard," said Tracee Spencer, a member of American Legion Post 38. "This has been an ongoing issue for the last, maybe, six years or so. And it's caused a burden for the neighborhood and to the businesses around here. So, we're very excited to have it open."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.