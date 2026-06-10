Closures at two key Colorado Springs intersections begin on Wedneday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of intersections affected by previous and ongoing construction projects are about to present more traffic impacts for drivers.

Both of the changes are expected to start on Wednesday.

The longest closure -- lasting until the end of the year -- will be on Wooten Road, just north of the Galley Road intersection.

City officials say that crews need to repair and upgrade a large culvert for stormwater drainage beneath the intersection; other improvements will be made to sidewalks, curbs, ramps, and pedestrian crossings to improve safety and access.

Much of Galley, west of the intersection to Murray Boulevard, reopened in March after being closed for two years because of a bridge replacement and a water main replacement that has gradually advanced eastward to Space Center Drive.

Traffic is reduced to a lane in each direction around that water main project that will eventually cross Powers Boulevard.

Crews will eventually return to the Galley/Wooten intersection to make similar upgrades on the south side.

The second change will affect two of the three lanes of northbound Circle Drive, between Interstate 25 and Janitell Road.

Crews will continue a water line installation that started nearby earlier this spring at the Circle/Hancock Expressway interchange.

Officials said the project is one of the final phases of the $40 million bridge replacement on Circle, which began in the fall of 2023 and is expected to be completed by this fall.

Drivers will notice some of the water line equipment along the west side of Circle in the project area.

Also worth remembering is that the pavement in that area remains extremely rough until the city repaves it later this season as part of the 2C expanded paving program.

Officials say that the double-lane closure should end by mid-July, weather permitting.