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CSFD investigates possible gas leak at Colorado Springs Sam’s Club, store evacuated

KRDO
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today at 5:31 PM
Published 5:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms it is responding to a possible gas leak at the Sam's Club on Woodmen.

CSFD says the store has self-evacuated, and crews are investigating.

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Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
CSFD Crews
Gas Leak
Sam's Club
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