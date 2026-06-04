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‘Hoseover’ operation to provide temporary water supply to 26 businesses along 8th Street in Colorado Springs

KRDO
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Published 5:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The ongoing improvements project on the north end of 8th Street has presented its share of challenges for drivers, pedestrians, business owners, and city officials.

But the latest challenge is an issue separate from that project.

Because of repair work next week by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) to fix a broken water valve, water service to 26 businesses must be shut off for three days.

Therefore, CSU has started a "hoseover" operation that will provide water to affected businesses from individual hoses to fire hydrants.

The operation started yesterday and continues today, with a crew of 14 connecting hoses and, in some cases, carrying them over hills and across fence lines.

Water from the hydrants will connect to CSU service lines that provide water to the affected businesses.

CSU said that the businesses are between Fountain Creek and Motor City Drive, and include a car wash and several restaurants.

The water valve repair will occur Monday through Wednesday, and CSU expects to return to normal water service by the end of next week.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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