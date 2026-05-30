Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police investigating shooting in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 8:58 PM
Published 8:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to KRDO13 that it is responding to a call for service regarding a shooting near the intersection of Union Blvd. and St. Vrain St. just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

A KRDO13 crew on scene captured a large police presence near the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

It's unclear if anyone is injured at this time or if a suspect is in custody.

KRDO13 has contacted CSPD for more information and has yet to hear back.

Details are limited at this time. This article may be updated as we learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.