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KRDO 13’s ‘The Road Warrior’ to monitor traffic for AFA graduation, Thunderbirds performance

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today at 7:46 AM
Published 6:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday could produce the busiest graduation day traffic in recent memory around the north gate of the Air Force Academy (AFA).

Since last year's event, the construction of new roundabouts between the gate, the new Hotel Polaris, and the just-opened new Visitors Center has been completed.

The roundabouts are designed to improve the flow of traffic, given the new additions and future development outside the gate.

With the roundabout construction temporarily closing the gate last spring, this year's graduation may be the first time that many visitors will drive through and see the changes.

Traffic also likely will be affected by the thousands who gather at vantage points in the area to watch the Thunderbirds -- the Air Force's demonstration squadron -- perform.

However, weather conditions canceled the performance last year, and similar conditions are present on Thursday morning.

Another potential traffic impact is the ongoing drainage project on North Gate Boulevard, between Interstate 25 and Struters Road.

As of 6:30 a.m., a steady stream of traffic was traveling through the north gate.

Incidentally, drivers also should remember that the motorcade for Vice President JD Vance -- who's delivering the commencement address -- may cause significant traffic delays as it arrives at and departs from the AFA.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior will monitor the day's traffic impacts.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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