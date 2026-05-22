Skip to Content
Top Stories

Drivers rejoice as Willwood Tunnel reopens, restoring convenient route

By
today at 6:53 AM
Published 5:53 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers on the city's southwest side have been without a popular shortcut under I-25 between the Broadmoor World Arena and the south end of Janitell Road since February 2024.

Officials closed the one-way, single-lane Willwood Tunnel for safety reasons -- explaining that there was too much traffic congestion from drivers using the tunnel to detour around the recent replacement of four bridges on South Circle Drive.

However, much to the pleasant surprise of many drivers, the tunnel reopened on Thursday.

Traffic flows eastbound only through the tunnel because Willwood Road near the arena has more traffic than Janitell, which dead-ends a short distance to the south.

City officials issued a press release on Thursday morning to announce that the tunnel would officially reopen on Friday, but a spokesman said that crews had finished removing concrete barriers and cleaning up accumulated trash and debris sooner than expected.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior often heard from viewers who asked when the tunnel would reopen and when the area would be cleaned up; the city promised that the tunnel would reopen when the bridge project neared full completion.

According to records, the tunnel was built in 1963 -- three years after I-25 through town opened -- as part of the original project to build the South Circle bridges.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Colorado Springs
Janitell Road
KRDO 13
South Circle bridges
South Circle Drive
Willwood Tunnel

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.