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Power outage strikes parts of downtown Pueblo early Wednesday morning

MGN
By
Published 6:51 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Much of downtown was in darkness overnight because of a power outage that cut electricity to street lights, traffic signals, and businesses.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior noticed the situation as he arrived to report on a paving project just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The downtown McDonald's also lost power, affecting normal operations there and delaying the unloading of a supply truck, before power returned just before 5:30 a.m.

One woman told The Road Warrior that power also appeared to be out in the neighborhood around Parkview Medical Center, just north of downtown.

As of 6:30 a.m., power had been restored on the west side of downtown but remained out on the east side.

Authorities advise drivers to treat intersections without working traffic signals as four-way stops.

The reason for the outage is unclear; KRDO 13 will provide an update as more information becomes available.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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