Skip to Content
Top Stories

6 a.m. Friday road report in the afermath of Thursday’s snow in Woodland Park

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:57 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- People heading to work and school today will mostly find wet pavement, melting snow, and few slick spots to contend with on major streets and roads.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior drove on US 24 through Ute Pass to Woodland Park and experienced no problems, with an early morning temperature of 28 degrees in "The City Above The Clouds" at an elevation of nearly 8,500 feet.

Spring snow can often be wet and heavy, but the recent snowfall was more powdery and unlikely to break tree limbs and branches -- many of which already have leaves earlier in the season than usual.

Drivers should be aware that side streets and unpaved roads in the area may still have light accumulations of snow or be icy.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.