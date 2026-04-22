Colorado Champions: Athlete masters ramp Boccia after losing most of his mobility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kalvin Blauert has always loved sports. But they've become increasingly challenging to participate in given his health challenges. After losing the ability to walk as a little boy and losing his arm strength as a teenager, he's had to find new ways to compete in Boccia, the Paralympic sport of Bocce Ball.

Kalvin competes in the ramp division with the help of his dad.

"First I tell him where I want the ramp in position, then when it is there I can get behind it," says Kalvin. "And then once it is in place I tell him which ball I want and where to put it."

For 18 years now, Kalvin has been mastering the sport. He says it's all about strategy and accuracy. Kalvin is 25 and ranked 33rd in the world right now. But his story doesn't start here.

"About seven months old we thought maybe he had pneumonia or RSV because he was having some difficulty breathing so we were in and out of the E.R. quite a bit," says his mom, Stephanie Blauert.

That was just the beginning for the Blauert family. Kalvin needed a tracheotomy.

"You couldn't hold him, you know it's just your baby," says Stephanie.

In 2006, as a little boy, Kalvin lost the ability to walk. In 2010 he had a spinal fusion, stomach perforation and began using his power chair. But 10 years ago he had the scariest hospital stay yet.

"In 2016 when he had the septic shock," says Stephanie. "But he is still with us God still has a plan for him here on earth so thankful because we never knew what the plan would be but it is amazing."

Alive, but another devastating loss. The last of his arm strength was gone.

"I was pretty down after losing pretty much my independence," says Kalvin. "I couldn't dress myself, I couldn't feed myself."

Kalvin says it took a while to accept his new normal. He was also finally diagnosed with SMARD1. It's an extremely rare type of spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress.

Kalvin's parents Tony and Stephanie say despite the setbacks he's a true inspiration.

"He had beautiful cursive writing and after his 2010 he couldn't hold a pencil anymore, we would cry over that," says Stephanie. "He loved drawing, he loved coloring, he's very artistic. Now he paints with his mouth."

And he's found another way to play sports. His love of Boccia never left, despite his health challenges.

"He loved throwing balls or throwing anything for that matter since he was six months old," says his dad, Tony Blauert.

And while throwing is now out of the question, Kalvin uses his mouth to slide the ball off the ramp. Depending on how much power Kalvin wants on the ball, he'll call out a number. And his dad will adjust the ramp angle for the appropriate shot.

"My dad is literally my arms and legs in the sport so I couldn't do it without him," says Kalvin. "And getting to do it with him and have him take every step with me is just a dream and incredible. And mom is an incredible encourager."

It's a family affair for these three. With the next goal being named to the 2028 L.A. Paralympic team.

"It's a dream we never knew we had," says Tony. "We get to do something he loves, I get to help him with it, I also get to be his coach."

"This dream is huge more than I could have ever thought of and I always knew Tony was a natural coach," says Stephanie. "What he wanted to be and wanted to do so here I am getting to support my husband being the coach, my son trying to fulfill his Paralympic dream and I'll be sitting in the stands balling my eyes out."

Just as Kalvin has faces each health battle head on, he plans to do the same with each match leading up to the Paralympics.

"I've had the dream for 18 years now and knowing that we are almost there means the world," says Kalvin.

Kalvin competes in his second world cup next week in Montreal. This kicks off his buys season of events where he hopes to up his world ranking ahead of L.A.