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‘The Fray’ to perform at Colorado State Fair in September

Colorado State Fair
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Published 12:38 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Fair announces that the band "The Fray" will be performing at the fair in September.

According to officials, the band will perform on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Motors Events Center with special guest ROME from Sublime.

Tickets go on sale on April 15, confirms the Colorado State Fair.

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