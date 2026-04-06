Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs City Council selects new councilmember to fill District 2 vacancy

City Council Special Meeting
By
Published 12:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council has selected a new councilmember to fill the District 2 vacancy.

Ken Casey was selected by the council by a 5-3 vote on April 6.

The vacancy opened after Tom Bailey announced his resignation in March, following the City Clerk's finding that a recall petition against the councilman was sufficient.

The appointed District 2 Councilmember will be sworn in on April 13, says the city.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.