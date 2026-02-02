Skip to Content
Top Stories

First in a series of lane closures begins Monday on Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs

By
today at 7:10 AM
Published 5:48 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Reliving the same day is the theme of the movie Groundhog Day, and many drivers may feel the same way this week.

For the second time in 18 months, utility work will restrict traffic on a 2/3-mile stretch of Austin Bluffs Parkway between Goldenrod Drive and the exit ramp to Union Boulevard.

Starting Monday, two of the three westbound lanes will close until Feb. 19 so that crews can relocate underground electric lines.

Drivers should be aware of increased traffic congestion and occasional backups, and consider detouring around the area if possible.

It's part of an ongoing project by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) to build the new Central Bluffs power substation on the north side of the Austin Bluffs/Goldenrod intersection.

Construction on that project began in August 2024, when crews closed the right westbound lane in the same area to relocate an above-ground natural gas line.

That work ended in late April of last year.

There have also been occasional eastbound lane closures related to the overall project.

CSU said that the latest westbound closures will be the first of three similar closures in the area over the next few months.

The new substation is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.