First in a series of lane closures begins Monday on Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Reliving the same day is the theme of the movie Groundhog Day, and many drivers may feel the same way this week.

For the second time in 18 months, utility work will restrict traffic on a 2/3-mile stretch of Austin Bluffs Parkway between Goldenrod Drive and the exit ramp to Union Boulevard.

Starting Monday, two of the three westbound lanes will close until Feb. 19 so that crews can relocate underground electric lines.

Drivers should be aware of increased traffic congestion and occasional backups, and consider detouring around the area if possible.

It's part of an ongoing project by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) to build the new Central Bluffs power substation on the north side of the Austin Bluffs/Goldenrod intersection.

Construction on that project began in August 2024, when crews closed the right westbound lane in the same area to relocate an above-ground natural gas line.

That work ended in late April of last year.

There have also been occasional eastbound lane closures related to the overall project.

CSU said that the latest westbound closures will be the first of three similar closures in the area over the next few months.

The new substation is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

