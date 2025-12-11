Man sentenced to six years in community corrections for sexual exploitation of minor

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in community corrections after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA), Franklin Camp admitted to having a sexual relationship with a family friend's teenage daughter. The DA says the child's father told law enforcement after finding graphic texts between the two.

Law enforcement says Camp took the girl to a hotel for intercourse multiple times and had the girl take a Plan B emergency contraception pill. Prosecutors say the relationship between the two showed a pattern of abuse and grooming.

“This sexual predator violated this young girl’s trust, and deeply harmed her family,” said Deputy District Attorney Lauren Raible. “He portrayed himself as a victim. He told the judge he is the safest person in our community, we believe it is the opposite.”

A Douglas County Sheriff vocalized his disagreement with the sentencing.

“While I am grateful for the tireless work of our Special Victims Unit, IMPACT Team, and the District Attorney’s Office, I am deeply disappointed in the outcome of the case,” said Sheriff Darren Weekly. “The victim and her family showed extraordinary courage throughout an emotionally devastating process, but in my opinion, the court ultimately imposed a sentence far below what we believed necessary to protect the public.”

The District Attorney, George Brauchler, agreed with the Weekly, saying the case highlighted weaknesses in Colorado law.

“If people are looking for another example of how weak and friendly our laws are to sex offenders, here it is,” said Brauchler. “In what universe is it justice for a so-called “man” who repeatedly assaults a fifteen-year-old girl to avoid prison? Camp can “work for change” in a cell, not in our community. Colorado’s sex offender laws favor predators.”

