Man charged with swinging an axe at campers in Southern Colorado

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A pair of campers down at the Penitente Canyon Campground say they were threatened by a man swinging an axe.

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office says on July 19, they were called out to the campgrounds on a report of a male individual threatening campers with an axe.

The two campers told deputies that they saw a man rummaging through their personal belongings at their campsite. After confronting him, the man left the immediate area but was later seen watching them from a distance.

As the pair was getting in their vehicle to leave, the same man came at them with an axe, swinging it at them.

Deputies say shortly after they found and arrested Steven Sanguinetti, age 36. Sanguinetti is facing the following charges:

Felony Menacing (2 counts)

Harassment

Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Impersonation

Criminal Attempt

Sanguinetti is currently held on $20,000 bond.

Court records also show that two days after Sanguinetti was charged for the campground incident, he was charged with assaulting a prison employee while in custody.

His next court appearance is August 7.