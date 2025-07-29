CDOT erosion mitigation work will impact traffic on US 24 in Ute Pass this week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Nearly two months after a rockfall mitigation project in Ute Pass, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has started a similar project to control erosion in the winding mountain corridor.

Work began on Monday and will affect eastbound traffic on US 24 between Chipita Park and Manitou Springs through Thursday; hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect occasional closures of the right lane and shoulder; the work will likely slow traffic down at times.

A CDOT project in mid-June to remove loose rocks from cliffs along the pass caused long traffic backups on the highway, primarily affecting westbound traffic.

Rain delayed the completion of the rockfall project, and may do the same this week with more storms in the forecast.

CDOT plans to release more details about the erosion mitigation on Tuesday.