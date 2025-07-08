Child hospitalized after falling six floors from converted hotel building in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A child is in the hospital after falling six floors from a former hotel building in Denver on Monday, according to the Denver Fire Department.

At around 2:15 p.m. on July 7, Denver Fire said that crews were responding to a former Embassy Suites Hotel in Denver off East Hampden Avenue, where a child had reportedly fallen 6 floors.

The agency confirmed the child was awake and responsive after the fall, but had multiple injuries, though no specifications were given on what those injuries were.

Around 15 minutes after the initial announcement that crews were on scene, Denver Fire said the child was being taken to Children's Hospital Colorado.

The agency said it currently had no information on the circumstances of the fall.

The building, which was previously an Embassy Suites hotel, has been leased by the City of Denver since 2024 to be used as a homeless shelter as part of Mayor Mike Johnston's homelessness initiative.

Now called the Tamarac Family Shelter, it provides housing for 205 families with minor children. The building is currently managed by The Salvation Army, according to the city's website.

