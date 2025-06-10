Colorado Springs joins CDOT in repaving south end of South Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — While the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is responsible for repaving the six-mile stretch of South Nevada Avenue between Brookside Street and Fort Carson's main gate, the city is responsible for the block north of Nevada to Motor Way.

The city will repave that block to coincide with CDOT's project; the city's work began overnight on Monday and will continue overnight on Tuesday.

It appears that the first night's work milled, or scraped off, several inches of old pavement with actual repaving to occur Tuesday night.

Crews also temporarily restriped lane markings on the milled pavement to guide drivers in the narrow, six-lane corridor.

Several blocks north of the Motor Way, to Interstate 25, is concrete pavement with several potholes and cracks; KRDO 13's The Road Warrior is checking on who has responsibility for patching there.

The city is also finishing up a yearlong corridor safety project on Nevada and Tejon streets between I-25 and Brookside.

As CDOT's paving continues, it is also performing concrete work to repair or rebuild ramps, sidewalks, curbs, medians, and guardrails; a particularly large sidewalk project is at the northbound Nevada off-ramp to Southgate Road.

Some of the agency's paving will continue inside Fort Carson's main gate.

"We are doing the intersection at Gate One," said Patti Henschen, a CDOT engineer. "We're going about 300 feet into the intersection. We're not going onto Fort Carson. Fort Carson has their own paving operation going on. We are doing the off- and on-ramps of Nelson Boulevard. That's Gate One."

CDOT plans to finish the $10.4 million project this fall.