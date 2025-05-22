Late addition to street repaving list will affect traffic on part of busy Manitou Springs corridor

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — It's not described as an emergency repair job, but town officials said that a two-day repaving project starting Thursday morning on the main route through town has a high priority.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, crews will repave a block of Manitou Avenue between Pawnee Avenue — in front of the Manitou Springs Public Library — and Canon Avenue.

Officials said that they want to restore the street segment to cover several spots where digging into it was required for water main repairs this winter, adding that temperatures have only recently become consistently warm enough for paving.

The project also was delayed by the realization that Manitou Avenue is the business route for US 24 — which passes above the town — and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) had to approve any changes there.

Finishing the project before the start of Memorial Day weekend and the summer tourist season further lends a sense of urgency to the paving.

Applying the new asphalt layer likely will increase traffic congestion in what's already a heavily-traveled corridor under normal conditions.

Officials will keep traffic flowing through the project area but drivers should prepare for lane shifts and no parking will be allowed; the paving won't affect pedestrians visiting the many shops on the avenue, but it may take longer to find parking.

A warm, dry weather forecast, and the absence of need for concrete work along the street, should allow workers to finish their work quickly.

The contractor hired by the town to do 15 other paving jobs this season will also do the Manitou Avenue paving.