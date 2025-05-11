New mother welcomes baby Mother’s Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many moms remember their first Mother's Day. The holiday is especially memorable for those who became mothers for the first time this weekend. That's exactly what happened for one Colorado Springs family.

Mom Marjanna and Dad Jack met their baby girl Reagan for the first time this weekend.

Baby Reagan, courtesy of UCHealth

Reagan is their first child, making Mother's Day all the more special to them on Sunday. Reagan was born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Parents Fern and Scott of Woodland Park welcomed baby William, their second child.

Baby William, courtesy of UCHealth

Also welcoming William was big brother James, age 4. William was born this weekend at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Courtesy of UCHealth

UCHealth also noted to KRDO13 that the newborns’ hats were crocheted by Aspen Trail residents, the retirement community in Colorado Springs.