El Paso County begins two-phase plan to repair weather-damaged Myers Road in Hanover

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — KRDO 13's The Road Warrior continues to follow the process of repairing a two-mile stretch of Myers Road, in the Hanover community southeast of Fountain.

It was a month ago that the segment between Peyton Highway and Finch Road literally fell apart after weather extremes that ranged from snow and sub-zero cold, to temperatures near 70 degrees in just a few days.

The last chip-seal treatment, applied in 2007, simply couldn't handle it.

In the first phase of the $300,000 repair strategy, crews have ground up the old pavement like hamburger — leaving chunks and pieces of the old pavement behind.

Pouring truckloads of dirt over those pavement particles, and smoothing it out, is the second phase.

Workers then use tanker trucks to spray water on the surface, for dust control; soaking it to keep it moist, not muddy, during the current dry period of weather.

The first phase should be completed in a few weeks; the layers will become the base for a double chip- seal layer to he applied this summer when weather conditions are better.

Many Hanover residents have been watching the process with great interest, thankful that the county quickly devised and and began working on a repair strategy.