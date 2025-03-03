WEATHER ALERT: Tracking high winds & winter storm

TODAY: Red Flag Warnings due to extreme fire danger are in place until 7:00 p.m. tonight with gusts up to 60 MPH. Snow begins across the High Country in the morning hours. You can expect a few showers along and east of I-25 in the afternoon, with precipitation picking up in the evening. It'll be a rain/snow, slushy mix before switching over to mainly snow in the overnight hours. We're estimating 8-12" across Teller and Northern El Paso County, with 3-6" for Downtown Colorado Springs. The current track of the storm is showing low impacts for Pueblo although, if that low pressure shifts further south, we could see a few inches in the Steel City.

TOMORROW: Winds get even stronger with 70+ MPH gusts possible across I-25 and the Eastern Plains. Expect a few snow showers across Colorado as low pressure moves out. Afternoon highs top off in the low 40s in Colorado Springs and low 50s in Pueblo on the back end of that cold front. We dry out in the late evening hours.

EXTENDED: Another storm is possible Thursday into Friday although it's a little too far out to talk about its path and impacts. We'll keep you updated over the next couple days as our forecast becomes more fine-tuned!