You can stream the latest below:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mayor Mobolade is expected to hold his monthly press briefing around 10 a.m.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.