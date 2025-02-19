School District 11 teacher ‘walk-in’ protest proceeds as scheduled in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Single-digit temperatures and snow Wednesday morning made taking a stand cold work for disgruntled teachers in District 11 who are at odds with the school board.

But dozens of teachers did stand outside in front of their schools before the start of classes, to express their displeasure in the board's recent dissolution of its master agreement with the teachers' union — the Colorado Springs Education Association (CSEA).

Approximately 20 teachers gathered between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School, holding signs in a show of solidarity.

"I hope that the school board sees us as one, as a union," said Angie Rivera, a D-11 teacher for 17 years. "We are serious about wanting to be the best teachers we can be. The first step in making that happen is to have a contract that shows we trust each other, and want to work together.

She downplayed the possibility of a teachers' strike.

"I don't know that it's imminent, but it's definitely possible," Rivera said.

D-11 officials previously said that only very minor changes are in store with the end of the master agreement, and their plan going forward is to develop a new employee handbook.

Officials said that they were aware of the planned walk-in, and planned to have classes proceed as normal with no changes in security.