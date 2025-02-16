Arctic blast brings cold and snow this week

Tonight we will have lows in the teens to 30s across Southern Colorado. The High Country will have a chance for snow showers tonight that will continue into Monday morning.

We will have an unseasonably warm start to the work week. Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s. The High Country will continue to have snow shower chances on Monday as well. As we head into the evening to nighttime those snow shower chances start to make their way into the I-25 corridor and the Plains.

On Tuesday we'll continue with our snow chances across Southern Colorado. Our highs will decrease significantly due to arctic air making its way into our area. We will have highs in the teens for the Plains and 20s along the I-25 corridor. The High Country will have temperatures in the 20s to 30s range. Tuesday night through Thursday morning the Eastern Plains are under an Extreme Cold Watch due to dangerously cold wind chill that can cause frostbite within 30 minutes.

By the middle of the work week, we will dry out however the cold will stick around. 20s will remain along the I-25 corridor, teens for the Plains, and 20s to low 40s for the High Country. The High Country does have a chance for snow.

Thursday temperatures will start to increase into the 30s to 40s for the majority of Southern Colorado. They will continue to rise even more to finish out the work week. We will get back into the 40s to 50s. The High Country does have a chance for snow during this time while the rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

We will continue with the dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures as we head into the start of the weekend!