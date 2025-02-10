Colorado Springs police investigate early morning gunfire in southwest side neighborhood Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Gunfire is rarely heard in the Lower Skyway neighborhood west of 8th Street, but reports of gunfire rudely woke many neighbors and created a briefly tense situation for responding police officers.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, witnesses reported hearing two series of loud gunshots; approximately a dozen squad cars closed Green Star Drive, a block-long street between Arcturus Drive and Saturn Drive.

Officers stood or crouched behind their cars with weapons drawn; one officer stood next to the wall of a former auto repair business.

Several officers drive around the area, apparently looking for shell casings or other evidence.

Police left the scene shortly after 4 a.m.; as of 6 a.m. they had provided no details about the incident.