Colorado Springs city officials respond to concern expressed about Fillmore Street bridge over Monument Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Tim Woodruff said that he recently analyzed one of two Fillmore Street bridges just east of Interstate 25, and disagrees with the city's assertion that it remains safe for traffic.

The city had sensors placed under the bridge to monitor shifting after engineers detected some movement in 2022.

Woodruff said that he conducted his own inspection of the bridge, using 3D laser scanning.

"Laser scanning gives you the ability to virtually visit things that require dangerous activity, such as climbing up on the structure or where the fall hazard is significant," he explained. "You can reach out and touch things with the laser that you would otherwise have to climb up, tie off, risk falling. It can be used in dangerous situations; occupy like active roadways, tunnels, all sorts of structures, as well as places where the human presence may not be tolerated."

Woodruff's main concern are the rockers — bearings between the bridge deck and piers that allow natural horizontal movement of a bridge.

"Seeing them tilted out 15 degrees from vertical. Normally those should be vertical. That was the first alarm that I saw," he recalled. "Why are the rockers on the center piers moving, and those on the outer piers aren't? My own opinion is that as traffic moves across the bridge, the deck and the beams bounce. That's normal. But it's not only the rockers that are moving. The plates that they rest on are moving, too."

Another concern expressed by Woodruff, is a sign posted on the bridge that reads: This Bridge is Monitored by Structure Inspection and Monitoring, Inc."

"It's for a company that no longer exists," he said. "I called the company and was told it was purchased for its client list, ande that the buying company doesn't do structural inspections."

The sign has since been removed.

Gayle Sturdivant, the city's deputy director of public works, confirmed that the company is no longer and business and responded to Woodruff's concerns.

"We actually go do visual and field measurements to make sure that there hasn't been any unanticipated movement of that bridge," she explained. We do that quarterly, and have not had significant movement. That has been documented both by, our staff and our consultants, along with the Colorado Department of Transportation. They monitor the sensors that were under the bridge to monitor movements."

The bridge — and the adjacent bridge over railroad tracks — are more than 60 years old and currently are rated in fair condition.

In December, the city completed an eight-month project to repair both bridge decks and extend their use for another five to ten years until they are replaced; a $750,000 federal study to finalize construction should be completed this summer.

"Cost estimates to replace the bridge are between $40 million and $60 million," Sturdivant said. "We're looking at what we think are three primary options for replacement. We don't know yet whether it will be one or two structures, structures, or if they'll tie into and the existing roads east and west of the creek."

She added that the new bridges will have more space for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchairs and scooters to travel on.

"When the bridge was expanded, it wasn't necessarily given full strength on the the widened parts.," she said. "So, we've been monitoring it very aggressively for the last 20 years to make sure we knew,that we had a safe bridge."