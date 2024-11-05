Colorado Springs voters to consider second extension of 2C paving tax on Election Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among key issues on the ballot Tuesday is a requested renewal of the 2C sales tax increase for expanded street paving that was envisioned by former Mayor John Suthers in 2015 and extended by voters for five years in 2019.

The request is for a ten-year renewal of the tax at the current rate of 5.7%; that amounts to just under six cents for every $10 purchase.

City leaders seek the extension a year before the current version of 2C expires, to avoid any interruption in paving progress.

Although city leaders have said that around a third of streets will have been repaved in the first ten years of 2C, more work is needed to catch up on a backlog of years of paving needs that were underfunded by prior administrations.

Constant complaints about potholes and poor street conditions led Suthers to base his two-term mayoral period on the paving tax.

Jim Godfrey, a former planner with the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, explained what he thinks is at stake if the renewal request fails.

"You wouldn't have the continuous improvement that we're getting through this program, because the general fund taxes and support are not enough to maintain all the infrastructure of this expanding economy, and the expanding road structure that we have," he said.

However, some citizens believe that the city hasn't spent the 2C revenue wisely, with approximately half of it actually spent on paving and the rest on the concrete framework to protect the integrity of repaved streets.

Other criticisms are that streets aren't being repaved fast enough; that streets which need repaving the most aren't always prioritized; and that tax is becoming more permanent than temporary.

"We need proper budget management, infrastructure planning and accountability -- not more taxes," said Steve Parrish, a city resident.