Scattered Storms for Now but a Fantastic Fourth Follows

By
Published 5:53 PM

Lots of moisture continues to stream in from the Southeast into our area. You might have noticed how humid it feels outside. This inflow of moisture, along with a weak weather disturbance over Central Colorado has touched off a few widely scattered thunderstorms across the Front Range Foothills and Palmer Divide.

These storms are not expected to turn severe, but they will produce gusty winds, small hail and lots of rain. Flash flooding is a possibility over the next few hours, especially near creeks and streams.

Showers and a few storms will return to the area on Monday and Tuesday afternoons with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but then drier air settles in place on Wednesday, and that means a sunny and dry Independence Day on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be mild and mainly dry, but this time of year we always expect a chance for an afternoon storm or two.

Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

